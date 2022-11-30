What a failure of the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Tricolor beat Arabia 2-1, but it was not enough due to the goal difference and now they will pack their bags to return with more pain than glory.
Since the 1978 World Cup, they have not lost in the group stage, so they are a real failure for all the players in this team. I dare say that it is worse than what they suffered in that game against Haiti, when Hugo Sánchez was the coach.
Through social networks, netizens flooded with tweets blaming Martino for having played nothing in the last two games; in addition to highlighting that they underlined the failure of the selection.
This is how social networks reacted to the result of victory with a taste of defeat in Mexico.
#Twitter #reacted #elimination #Mexico #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply