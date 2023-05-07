This Saturday the first games of the playoffs were played in Mexican soccer, and the game that opened amenities was between Cruz Azul and Atlas.
In an intense match and where there was everything from both squads, the final score was 1-0 in favor of the people from Guadalajara, with a great goal in the first half by Brian Lozano.
An error by Carneiro in the final stretch where he fanned a ball with his head, and an excellent save by Camilo Vargas, caused La Máquina to stay in the quarterfinal attempt
Brian Lozano’s dressing room goal surprised everyone. The ‘Huevo’ took advantage of a good play by Manotas, so that Quiñones filtered him and the Uruguayan put the technique in hitting the ball to open the scoring.
Once again the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori did his thing again. In one play he misfielded the ball, which caused Jeremy Márquez to win the ball and end up crashing his shot off the post.
Although the fans did not forgive him, and every time he touched the ball he received boos from the crowd.
Precisely with this blunder, the fans did not forgive the defender from Mendoza, Argentina, and every time he touched the ball he received boos and whistles from the crowd.
In the final minutes of the first half, the red and black team scored the second goal of the game, however, it was invalidated by the VAR due to an advanced position by Barbosa. What a scare the one that took the Machine!
In the second half, the alarms went off in the Cruz Azul team, due to an impact that soccer player Uriel Antuna took. Fortunately, it didn’t get any worse, and the Mexican ‘sprinter’ continued in the game.
Thanks to this save, Atlas managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. The Mexican Carlos Rodríguez fired a cannon shot with a skipping rope, however, the Colombian’s save with a changed hand drowned out the goal cry at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
The controversy did not wait, since in the complementary part, the ‘Cata’ Domínguez fell into the Atlist area in a clash with Camilo Vargas, however, the whistler did not see the action and the VAR did not comment on it.
The experienced Mexican goalkeeper from Cruz Azul, José de Jesús Corona, reached 500 games defending the three sticks of the Machine, however, he could not celebrate as he would have liked.
Nothing to reproach the loyal fans of Cruz Azul, who met at the Azteca to cheer on the entire game, although the ones left behind were the footballers on the field.
As is customary, the memes on social networks did not wait, and they overwhelmed those of La Noria with everything.
#Twitter #reacted #elimination #Cruz #Azul #Atlas #playoffs
Leave a Reply