The Chivas team played its second game of the Leagues Cup when facing Sporting Kansas City, where the Mexican player Alan Pulido plays.
In a game that was widely dominated by the MLS squad, the final score was 1-0 with a goal from Johnny Russell. With this disaster, those led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic were eliminated from the tournament, losing two games in a row.
Remember that in their first game, they lost by a score of 3-1 against Cincinnati, so it was necessary to win this game.
One of the most dangerous actions that could put the rojiblanco team in trouble was this sweep, where Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño committed a strong sweep that, fortunately, the VAR did not review.
What a great goal the player Johnny Ruíz scored, who took a powerful left-footed shot to beat goalkeeper Rangel and go up on the scoreboard.
Undoubtedly, this disaster hit deep among the rojiblancos fans, who did not hesitate to express their annoyance in the tweet published by the journalist Luis Omar Tapia.
One of the most controversial journalists in Mexican soccer, Álvaro Morales, did not hold anything back, and took advantage of his social networks to lash out against the elimination of the Guadalajara team, sending a little message and questioning his leadership in Liga MX.
And as is already a tradition, the memes did not wait, since Chivas was left out of the Leagues Cup after consuming two consecutive defeats.
Among the messages that were seen the most on Twitter, the keywords were ‘disappointment’ and ‘failure’ for the Sacred Flock.
More Chivas news:
#Twitter #reacted #elimination #Chivas #Sporting #Kansas #City
Leave a Reply