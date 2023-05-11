The Mexican soccer Liguilla started with the quarterfinals of the first leg, in the first chapter Santos Laguna received the Club de Fútbol Monterrey in the TSM Corona and they equaled zero scores, so the series will be defined in the second leg from the Sultana del Norte .
With this result, the team from Monterrey maintains an advantage in the series, since the global score remains tied without goals and if the global tie is maintained, the Gang will be the one to advance to the semifinals because they were better placed in the general classification
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the tie between the Comarca Lagunera team and the Albiazul team.
Not only the fans of the teams saw the game, but also the rest of the fans who had to watch the game gave us a strong dose of sleepiness due to the few emotions that there were in the 90 minutes where nothing important happened.
It was a very boring game without the special guest and both teams will play the pass to the semifinals in the return from the Sultana del Norte.
More than a final round match, it seemed like a matchday 3 match, the level of play of both teams left much to be desired and that left the fans very upset.
Hundreds of Albiazules fans blame Vucetich’s squad for the lousy game they played in Torreón, since there were no differences between the general leader and the team that advanced to the final phase thanks to Querétaro not being able to play the playoffs.
For their part, a sector of the Laguna fans recognizes that their team has very little to offer and they don’t expect much from them, so anything positive from now on will be a gain.
Santos fans themselves do not expect anything from their team and do not like the way they play and recognize that their team should be left out of the competition.
