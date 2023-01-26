The team of rudi garciathe al nassr of Saudi Arabiahe had everything ready to give his best version, with his best starting eleven, taking advantage of his mental strength, to advance to the round in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup. The riadita team, hand in hand with Cristiano Ronaldohe had all the numbers bought and he only needed to show up to achieve the goal, reach the final of the Super Cup, but it could not be.
All eyes rested on the Portuguese star and it was not for less, being the leader and top star of the team managed by Rudi García. Cristiano arrived at the Saudi team with the promise of entering nothing more and nothing less than 200 million euros per yeara stratospheric amount of money but beyond the economic rents, the performance within the field must preponderate and the stage was set to put it to the test.
The Al Ittihad He came out determined to win the game and make it clear that you don’t need big names to be competitive. The team led by Romarinho took the lead on the scoreboard causing a furor on social networks, impacting especially the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, and it is that Al Nassr fell thrashed when everyone expected them to advance in the competition. The responsibility fell on Cristiano who did absolutely nothing.
People made themselves felt in the networks as a result of the elimination of Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr. It was his first important test with his new club, who most likely hired him for this type of important event. Next and as usual, we will share some reactions collected from Twitter about the fall and elimination of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Some fans annoyed the Portuguese star with chants where the name of Messi during the game, even though the game was 2-1. Of course, they could never forget Cristiano’s greatest rival.
The top star of Al Nassr will have time to recover and adapt. Despite having failed in his first challenge, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to keep trying to leave the best possible image in a country where they not only received him for who he is, but also because they expect results from what he can offer.
