What a game that Atlas and Chivas offered us in yet another edition of the Clásico Tapatío, now in the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023.
In a back and forth game, and where there was no shortage of controversy, the score was tilted in favor of the red and black, with a great goal from the Colombian attacker Julián Quiñones.
Those led by coach Benjamín Mora took a slight advantage ahead of the return match to be played next Sunday at 7:05 p.m.
The controversy was not long in coming, at minute 8′ of the game, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda made a mistake and kicked striker Julio Furch inside the area. The whistler decided not to mark it and the VAR did not indicate it.
Only a few minutes later, once again the controversy did not take long to wait, since the player Jeremy Márquez was brought down inside the area, although there was no clear decision for a better decision.
At minute 28′ a ball bounced off the ‘Bone’ Reyes and went from leg to hand, so the referee did not hesitate to award the maximum penalty in favor of the rojiblancos. However, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas guessed Guzmán’s charge, causing the red and black fans to explode.
Forward Brian Lozano did not get tired of trying to pierce the rival cabin and on one occasion crashed the ball into the crossbar. Without a doubt, he is the best collector in Mexican soccer at the moment.
Just before the end of the first half, who else showed up? Julián Quiñones, in the company of Julio Furch, to open the scoring with a kick beating the goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez thus putting the first of the night in Jalisco.
The alarms in the Chivas team went off with the physical discomfort of striker Alexis Vega, who came off as a substitute at minute 59′ for his teammate Isaac Brizuela. They immediately placed an ice pack on him, although fortunately he did not go any further.
Colombian forward Julián Quiñones was about to score his second goal of the night, when he shot powerfully from outside the area, bursting the crossbar of ‘Wacho’ Jiménez.
