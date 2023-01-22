Yesterday the team Blue Cross He played his third game of the Clausura 2023 when he faced the Rayos del Necaxa on the Victoria field, falling by the slightest difference.
Those from Aguascalientes went up on the scoreboard with a goal from Edgar Méndez, who took advantage of the mistake by defender Ramiro Funes Mori, to make it 1-0 at night.
From that moment on, Cruz Azul was master of the match, although he had little forcefulness up front, in addition to the fact that the rojiblancos stopped them with repeated fouls.
This was a tight game with many fouls and cautions, with a total of 26 fouls for the locals and 8 for the visitors. Due to the intensity with which the actions were disputed, there were some attempts at fighting between players from both clubs, which did not escalate.
Cruz Azul still has not taken off in this contest and woke up in the penultimate place in the competition with one unit. The fans are desperate and through the social network of Twitter they showed their discontent.
Here we present the reactions on Twitter.
The users left with everything about Víctor Velázquez.
Everything seems to indicate that patience towards the ‘Colt’ has run out.
Some expressed their opinion about the shortage of the staff.
The humor about Rafa Baca was not lacking.
Some felt sad about the bad moment of the team.
The memes could not be missing, they are never missing in these appointments.
The law of the former
#Twitter #reacted #Cruz #Azul #result
Leave a Reply