The Tigres team received the always complicated visit from the Diablos Rojos del Toluca at the ‘Volcán’, in the first leg corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023.
In an exciting game with wholesale goals, the final score was a 4-1 win in favor of the university students. The annotations were the work of Francisco Córdova (13′), André-Pierre Gignac (30′), Juan Vigón (43′) and Nicolás López (72′), while Leonardo Fernández (7′) discounted for Toluca.
Now, those directed by Robert Dante Siboldi have a foot and a half in the semifinal of Mexican soccer. Only a feat or some surprise from Toluca could snatch the ticket to the next round.
Hours before starting the game, the fans had a real party outside the University Stadium, where with fireworks and amid chants, they welcomed the bus from the feline group.
Just when the Estadio Universitario was silenced by Leo Fernández, the wonder duo Lainez/Córdova appeared, to get the equalizing goal that reignited the ‘Volcán’.
The man of the match was Sebastián Córdova, who continues to show that he is resuming his level of play and was targeted for a penalty. The charge was executed by the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac, who shot with power to beat Volpi,
The Mexican soccer player Diego Lainez has gradually been resuming his level of play that one day he was known in America.
In this game he got his second consecutive assist, which speaks of the confidence he is gaining in his return to Mexican football.
The journalist Carlos Guerrero recognized the feat achieved by the ‘U’ team, since a forceful and scoring attacking team had not been seen for a long time.
Among what drew the most attention was the celebration of the soccer player Juan Pablo Vigón, who celebrated in a peculiar way and also shook off the malaria that persecuted him during several games.
