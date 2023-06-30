The Mexican team played his second match in the Gold Cup, this time against his counterpart from Haiti. In a game that went to those led by coach Jaime Lozano, the score was 3-1
The goals were from henry martin (46′), Jean’s own goal (56′) and the third of the night on the University of Phoenix field was scored by Santiago Giménez (83′)
With this victory, Mexico reached 6 points and is positioned as the leader of Group B. Now, they will face the Qatar team in the last game of the regular season.
The new coach of the Mexican team took advantage of a few minutes before the game to approach the fans who gave him an ovation and gave them some autographs.
And as is already a tradition, the Mexican National Anthem was sung at the top of their lungs by all the national fans who came together to support the Aztec team.
There is no doubt that striker Henry Martin still has a hard time wearing the Tricolor shirt. In this game he scored one goal, but had the opportunity to score more goals and let them escape.
Soccer player Luis Romo made a mistake that was close to costing the Mexican team dearly. The midfielder returned a ball wrong and left it with the rival player, who did not define correctly.
Bad and bad for the Ajax side, Jorge Sánchez, who was painted yellow and will miss the game against Qatar.
One of the best moments was the celebration of striker Santiago Giménez, who scored the winning goal.
