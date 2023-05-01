The last game of day 17 of the Clausura 2023 was played between León and Tigres. In a game where the emerald team was lord and master, the score ended in a 3-0 win.
It should be noted that the team led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi used an alternate squad, since the following week they will play the second leg of the Concachampions semifinal.
The goals for La Fiera were the work of Alfonso Alvarado (16′), Brian Rubio (44′) and Héctor Yael Uribe (66′).
This was the reaction on Twitter
What a great goal that ‘Plátano’ Alvarado scored, who got rid of three Tigres defenders to take the shot inside the area and beat goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán, thus putting the first of the night at the Nou Camp.
Diego Laínez He still cannot give the width in the feline group. The Mexican has had a hard time adapting to national football and has been criticized by fans in general.
The sentencing goal was the work of Mexican midfielder Héctor Yael Uribe. The 18-year-old youth took advantage of a ball inside the area to put a ‘bullet’ into the goal of ‘Patón’ Nahuel Guzmán.
The journalist David Faitelson spoke about the forcefulness of León in this match, in addition to pointing out that it will be the same for the second leg of the Concachampions semifinal.
A considerable sector of Tigres fans spoke out through social networks where they made it clear that they missed some players, a specific case of Luis Quiñones and Guido Pizarro, who remained ‘saved’ for what will be the match of second leg of the Concacaf semifinal.
#Twitter #reacted #defeat #León #Tigres
Leave a Reply