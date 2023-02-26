This Saturday in the Jalisco StadiumAmérica beat Atlas 0-2 with goals from the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez and Henry MartinHowever, the locals got up after discounting before the first half via the Uruguayan Brian Lozanosame as for the second half would put the final 2-2 for Matchday 9 of Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
With this draw against the Guadalajara, the Eagles were in fourth place in the general table with 17 points, being surpassed by Chivaswho defeated second place, tigerswhile the pointer striped will play until next Monday against Lion.
As expected, the reactions in Twitter They had everything, starting with the famous memes, emphasizing that of the four ‘big’ only the Millionaires failed to succeed. However, despite not having defeated their rival, those from Coapa can boast that they have had ten duels in a row without knowing what it is to lose.
In addition to this, several applaud the fact that in the azulcrema team they all press, they all support the attack and defense, they also recover the ball, so they cannot be criticized for not having commitment and intensity.
Not everything can be joy, it was also possible to read dissatisfaction with the changes made by the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz, classified as bad. Another of those attacked was the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez, receiving harsh criticism for the goals he has conceded so far, so much so that even in sports programs he questions whether they should remove him from the title. The goalkeeper conceded three goals from a team that had gone three games without converting. That is the biggest annoyance. Now they ask and implore that they give ownership to Luis Malagon. Oh yeah, Miguel Layun I am not spared from negative comments either. By contrast, little head rodriguez and The Bomb Martin they were continually praised for their goals, which were of good workmanship. However, almost no one spoke of the great goals of the Lozano Egg.
It became clear that the America He doesn’t know how to close the games, he gets complicated by himself because the changes are the ones he doesn’t know how to make ortiz. Added to this, several journalists and analysts agree that Ave has only beaten teams that are in the middle of the table and below, since they still need to measure themselves against those who are in the first places as striped, tigers, Chivas, Pachuca, Lion and else.
