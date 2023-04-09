América got another victory in the tournament by defeating the general leader Rayados de Monterrey by a score of 2-1, in a game with great emotions at the Azteca Stadium.
At minute 18′ the great goal fell from Rayados de Monterrey, after a good save by goalkeeper Luis Malagón, the rebound was left to Maxi Meza who hit him with technique and power to open the scoring on a rainy night at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
By 35′, the Chilean footballer Diego Valdes he revived and took advantage of the blunder of goalkeeper Esteban Andrada to steal the ball and score the equalizer.
In the complementary part Henry Martin came off the exchange and was relieved by Federico Vinas. Just a minute after entering the field, he scored the somersault goal, blowing up the Azteca fans.
Almost at the end of the game, Cáceres knocked down Vergara inside the area and the whistler scored a penalty. The person in charge of collecting was Joao Rojas, who seemed nervous and misdirected the shot, so that Malagón could save it and cause madness in the stadium.
This is how the game ended in a great game that did not disappoint and as expected, it was the best matchday 14 of the tournament.
The footballer Diego Valdés continues to make it clear that he is in a big way. Although it is true that it was difficult for him to adapt at the beginning, he is now one of the most important men of ‘Tano’.
In this game he took advantage of his cunning in Andrada’s mistake to score the equalizer.
For the second time in the tournament, the soccer player Sebastián Cáceres split his head open again in a clash with a rival soccer player. This caused him to be attended to and a bandage was placed on his head to protect the wound.
At minute 61′, the player Alejandro Zendejas suffered an impact with Jesús Gallardo’s elbow, which caused his nose to begin to bleed profusely.
Immediately, he received first aid to avoid further injury and left the field for Suárez.
At minute 79′ Federico Viñas entered the pitch to replace Henry Martin. A minute inside the field was enough for him to score the double and rediscover the goal.
It took 6 months for the Uruguayan to return to the scoring path, being on October 22 against Puebla when he got wet.
