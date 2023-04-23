The most anticipated match of matchday 16 was played between América and Pumas in the Clásico Capitalino. In a game stuck and with a lot of firewood in both squads, the score was tied 1-1
At minute 40′, the coach Antonio Mohamed was sent off due to complaints to the fourth official, causing controversy over the measure.
Already for the complementary part the emotions arrived. At minute 68′ the university goal fell, after a deflection and Nicholas Freire put the first of the night. However, the pleasure was short-lived, since 4 minutes later, Diogo committed a foul inside the area and the whistler did not hesitate to score the penalty, which he scored henry martin who reached 14 goals.
In this way, the match ended with a 1-1 draw, in a game that did not disappoint and was worth the ticket at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
This was the reaction on Twitter
One of the controversies of the match was the expulsion of coach Antonio Mohamed. At minute 40′ the whistling César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos went to the bench to expel the ‘Turco’, this due to complaints against the fourth official.
In this way, he will not be present in the last game against the general leader Rayados de Monterrey.
When the coach was on his way to the locker room, the Argentine made a sign to the American fans who booed him.
At minute 68′, goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón made a save, however, a deflection by defender Néstor Araujo caused the ball to slip through and land the first player of the night at the Azteca.
Although the controversy did not take long to wait, since just two minutes later, striker Diogo brought down an América player inside the area, a situation that the whistler marked as a penalty.
Forward Henry Martin was in charge of charging, firing to González’s left to even the score and blow up the Azteca.
With this goal, the Mexican attacker reached 14 goals and is shaping up for the scoring championship.
In the final minutes, the player Jorge Ruvalcaba missed one of the most important, sending his shot just centimeters from Luis Malagón’s goal. What could be if that ball entered!
#Twitter #reacted #draw #América #Pumas #Capital #Classic
Leave a Reply