The Chivas del Guadalajara they fell on their visit before the Puebla Camoteros by the slightest difference and with an error by the Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Giménez.
At minute 39′ he appeared Gustavo Ferrareis, who took a powerful right-footed shot with the complicity of goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez, who did not steady his hands and ended up bending them with said cannon shot. Thus the Camoteros went up on the score 1-0.
Minutes later, Chivas came close to tying the game with a kick that hit the crossbar, thus drowning out the cry for a goal from the rojiblancos fans who were the majority in Cuauhtémoc.
Carlos Cisneros also had his in a moving penalty and ended up fanning the ball, thus missing one of the clearest shots of the entire match.
Already for the complementary part, the rojiblancos attacks continued, although bad luck accompanied them, in addition to the clear errors that they failed to capitalize on. with this defeat Chivas he was left with 21 points and they will arrive diminished to the National Classic.
