La Máquina de Cruz Azul played a difficult match against the Panzas Verdes del León on the Nou Camp field. In an even game and locked in the middle sector of the field, the score was 0-0.
With this tie, the cement growers reached 21 points and momentarily stayed in eighth place in the competition.
This was the reaction on Twitter
One of the actions that most attracted attention in the first half was the fall of soccer player Osvaldo Rodríguez, who collided with a photographer in the humorousness of the match.
Among the events that took place in the match was the smell of smoke that suddenly began to appear in the Nou Camp.
The first reports reported that it was due to a fire a few kilometers around.
In the complementary part, the Mexican ‘sprinter’ Uriel Antuna entered the area and came into strong contact with the midfielder Osvaldo Rodríguez, however, the whistler signaled only the unintentional clash. Was it criminal?
Christian Tabó’s blunder was the most talked about on Twitter’s social network. The footballer had the door open and no goalkeeper to just shoot and score the goal of the night, however, he flew his shot.
And as is customary, the memes did not wait, and one of the players most noted for his poor performance was the Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada.
