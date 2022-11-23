Spain has reaped the biggest win of the 2022 World Cup to date, endorsing 7 goals against Costa Rica, which has sparked a lot of reactions on social networks. In this post we are going to see both memes and jokes as well as statistics and data from the match between La Roja and Costa Rica.
Spain today comes out very reinforced after the victory by a landslide. Many did not have La Roja in their favorite club, but today no one can deny that it will be one of the teams to take into account, especially when there are teams like Argentina and Germany that have lost in their debut.
Costa Rica was no match for Spain who barely saw the goal in danger, while they besieged Keylor Navas who had to collect the ball from inside the net seven times.
For his part, although Unai Simón is not the goalkeeper in the photo, the tweet perfectly reflects his match, since the Basque had almost no problems under the sticks, he only had to play with his feet on several occasions.
As if that were not enough, the referee added eight minutes to the game, prolonging the suffering of a Costa Rica that left with a very wounded pride, especially after a preview in which they were confident they could beat Spain. We will see if they are able to recover and compete in the next matches.
Spain’s match was sensational at the level of play, and they also showed a lot of effectiveness, something vital in tournaments of this caliber. As if that were not enough, the win helped them to go down in history as the biggest in a World Cup by Spain, and the biggest overall since Germany beat Saudi Arabia 8-0 in 2002. Gavi also entered history by becoming the youngest Spanish player to score in a World Cup, beating Fàbregas.
Undoubtedly the most important record for Spain is the one for the most passes completed in one part, in this case the first due to their style of play. With 549 passes made, they become the team with the most completed passes in history, which reinforces the idea of the game that Spain has been using for a long time.
Some already see themselves as champions, despite the fact that this has only been the first game, but the truth is that the win and the good football practiced by the players invites us to dream.
The President of Spain joined the celebrations asking for another win like this to be repeated, something complicated considering that the next rival is Germany.
Ibai could not be missing from this celebration, who, in addition to seeing himself champion this year, is looking forward to the next two World Cups due to the youth and quality of many of his players.
