Spain gets the pass as second classified to the round of 16 of the World Cup after a crazy match against Japan. Morata put the team led by Luis Enrique ahead after ten minutes, but after a bad start to the second half, Japan managed to turn the game around in five minutes. At times the Spanish team was eliminated from the World Cup.
Here we leave you the best memes of the game:
Before starting the game it was clear that there was going to be jokes with the Japanese. The television series that haunted us in our childhood was the subject of memes. The Japanese team wanted to reincarnate in the characters of the Oliver and Benji series.
There was speculation in the preview of the match with a possible defeat for the Spanish team. They said that the Japanese could give a scare, but the reality was very different (in the first part). This was his context:
Spain continues in its line. They “loaded” Costa Rica and went all out for Japan. Luis Enrique already warned that they were not going to go out to speculate. In the first half everything seemed like joy on Twitter, but after the break things changed, so much so that Spain was out of the World Cup at times.
The two captains of both teams have physical similarities.
Japan after the break:
Media Spain at times seeing that the team was left out of the World Cup:
Pedrerol liked our team’s game again, but yes, that of the first half… It is incomprehensible how in five minutes they were able to turn the game around. They went out asleep to the second part.
Did the ball go out or not go out? We will never know 100%, but the reality is that the VAR said that the goal was legal. Spain was throughout the second half with the noose around its neck.
