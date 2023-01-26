Yesterday the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey were going to start with two games which revealed the first semifinalists of the tournament: FC Barcelona after beating Real Sociedad, and CA Osasuna winning the extension to a Sevilla that is not going through a good moment. Today it was going to be Real Madrid’s turn to play this match against a great rival, giving us this round of the Copa del Rey a match that, given the circumstances, will always be exciting, a Madrid derby, a Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
A Real Madrid came out that was totally inferior to the group trained by Cholo Simeone, the colchoneros had the upper hand and it took them 19 minutes to open the can after a run on the right wing for Nahuel Molina who gave up the ball so that Morata so I only had to put the boot and thus put the one to zero on the scoreboard. Added to the disastrous first half for Ancelotti’s men was the misfortune of Ferland Mendy’s injury in the 40th minute, who was replaced by Dani Ceballos.
After going through the changing rooms, Real Madrid came out to tie the match and made things more difficult for Atlético de Madrid until, in the 80th minute, Rodrygo came up with a play that impressed everyone to put the score on equal footing. Already in extra time Savic was going to be sent off in 99 and finally Real Madrid was going to take advantage of that superiority and by means of a missing Benzema they were going to certify the comeback putting the score two to one in favor of the locals. Finally, Real Madrid managed to qualify for the semifinal of the Copa del Rey
