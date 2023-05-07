Great atmosphere that has been experienced today in the city of Seville thanks to the heat and bustle generated in its streets by rojillos and meringues fans displaced to see their respective teams play the final of the Copa del Rey. A game that they were going to live with enthusiasm, some for what it would be to win their first trophy of this nature and Real Madrid for winning this title again, which would also mean the first of the season and a plus for facing the tie against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
The game that was going to be played at the La Cartuja Stadium was going to start at 10:00 p.m. and it took Real Madrid a minute to score the first goal of the game, putting things uphill for the Pamplona team. A Vinicius who started electrically gave the ball to his compatriot, Rodrygo, so that he broke the equality on the scoreboard and established the one to zero in favor of the meringues.
Real Madrid was going to have another great occasion in which they could have put more of an advantage on the scoreboard and scored a goal that would give the game some comfort after a great play that would end with a shot by Karim Benzema but would be saved by a great Sergio Herrera who deprived the Frenchman of scoring.
Osasuna was not going to sit idly by, trying with side centers but to no avail. The clearest of the Navarrese team was going to come through Ez Abde who was going to win the game against a Militao far from the best version of him but who was going to be saved on the line by Dani Carvajal.
Little else was I going to see in a first half that the spotlight on Vinicius would end, who did a great first half but was marred by his attitude, his greatest enemy, this is something we have seen frequently in the present season.
After passing through the locker room, Osasuna started better than Real Madrid and it took them 12 minutes to see results. At minute 57 Lucas Torró managed to score the equalizing goal and thus establish the one-on-one with a great shot from the edge of the area.
Real Madrid was going to make a move and they were going to give Rüdiger in for Tchouaméni. It was not going to take Real Madrid long to get ahead again in the game after another attack on the left wing by Vinicius ended with a goal from Rodrygo after bad luck in clearances by the Osasuna defense.
Something that was going to surprise was that Ancelotti finally gave Modric minutes in this Copa del Rey final after it was news last week that he was suffering from an injury and that it would be difficult for him to reach today’s commitment and the first leg. against Manchester City in the Champions League.
In the 89th minute, Rodrygo, who was the best of Real Madrid and author of the two goals, left the pitch with an ovation. Marco Asensio entered in his place
Little else was going to happen in this final that would result in a victory for Real Madrid, thus achieving the first title of the season against a great Osasuna who proposed a one-on-one match against the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti
#Twitter #reacted #Real #Madrids #victory #Copa #del #Rey #final
Leave a Reply