Today Real Madrid was going to play the match corresponding to matchday 21 at an unusual time, they played on Wednesday because the white team had to be absent last week to play the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, title that has been brought to the showcases of the Santiago Bernabéu. Today he had to play his match against Elche, at 9:00 p.m. in his stadium, in front of his fans.
Real Madrid knew of the urgent need to win to close the gap against FC Barcelona, who is first in the standings. Before the match, the team coached by Xavi Hernández was 11 points ahead of Madrid in the general table.
It was not going to take long for the score to move in the game, in the eighth minute of the game after Carvajal assisted Asensio to score the first goal in this matchday 21 match. Half an hour into the game Enzo Roco was going to commit a penalty which Benzema transformed to put two to zero in the light. Before the break, the team trained by the Italian coach was going to practically close the game after Benzema again put the three to nil, again from the maximum penalty for a penalty made by Diego González. This is how the game went to the changing room tunnel.
In the second half, it was going to be Modric who scored for Real Madrid in the 80th minute after a strike that struck the corner. With that four to zero I was going to end this game.
