THIS IS HOW MADRID WINS! ⚪️ | Real Madrid is a finalist in the Club World Cup after beating Al-Ahly. Resounding victory for the European Champions and now they are going for a new crown 👑

Exhibition of the Ancelotti team. They recover sensations in the middle of the season. pic.twitter.com/01lr3MvBay

— 365Scores (@365ScoresApp) February 8, 2023