Real Madrid and Al-Ahly were going to meet in the semifinals of the Club World Cup at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9 at the Stade Ibn Batouta located in Tangier, Morocco. Both teams knew who their rival was going to be in a hypothetical final, Al Hilal, who managed to beat Flamengo in their corresponding semifinal by two goals to three, being the first team to qualify for the final of said competition.
It was an intense first half in which Al-Ahly did not give up and made things tough for a Real Madrid team that had some dangerous chances. The Egyptian club also had some approaches that put Lunin on alert. It wasn’t until minute 42, already on the verge of half-time, when Vinicius took advantage of the rival defense’s mistake and managed to beat the goalkeeper with a chip, establishing the score at 1-0.
With the start of the second half, Real Madrid was not going to take long to increase the lead on the scoreboard when Fede Valverde took advantage of a rebound to score a goal that came in handy for the Uruguayan player after going through a bad spell. Al-Ahly would close the gap in the 65th minute after a penalty, scoring a game-opening goal.
Finally, the match would end with a victory for Real Madrid by four goals to one, thus moving on to the Club World Cup final against Al Hilal.
This is how the networks have reacted to the victory of Real Madrid.
#Twitter #reacted #Real #Madrids #victory #AlAhly
Leave a Reply