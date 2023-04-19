Real Madrid got a pretty good result to face the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea, in front of the London fans. The game started and it was Chelsea who wanted to win the game, but Real Madrid also wanted to do the same and close the tie. The locals started stronger than they had a clear opportunity through Kanté who could not connect in the best way with the ball. The meringues also had occasions that they failed to materialize.
One of the most outstanding players in the early stages of the game was Havertz, the German entered the lineup who would start after Frank Lampard decided to leave him on the bench in the first leg. The German was the reference for the game of the blue team, making the game of the locals better.
For the part of the meringues, the player was the young Brazilian, Rodrygo. Ancelotti has chosen to take out the starting winger in the last games he has had to face, and he has given him a great performance. Since Ancelotti has opted for this new eleven, Real Madrid’s offensive line has improved considerably compared to when it started the year.
Chelsea did not manage to close the gap in the tie nor did Real Madrid increase the advantage acquired in the match at the Santiago Bernabéu. It was an even game one on one after the first 45 minutes, Chelsea being slightly better than the meringues.
After passing through the locker room, the Italian coach was going to make a move and decide to bring on Antonio Rüdiger, everyone thought that Militao was going to be the one to leave his place on the field since in a first-half incident he suffered discomfort, but finally it was Alaba who would leave the lawn.
In the 58th minute a jug of cold water was going to fall on Stamford Bridge when Rodrygo after a high-speed run that was going to make that play end with a goal from Rodrygo himself. This is how the narration of the goal that broke equality on the scoreboard on Radio Marca sounded.
In all important matches Rodrygo always performs as the situation requires. This was the play of the young Brazilian’s goal in this second leg of the Copa del Rey.
Rodrygo celebrated in a way that is familiar to Real Madrid fans. The Brazilian celebrated simulating the iconic celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo, this is how Rodrygo simulated the celebration of the Portuguese star
In the 79th minute, Real Madrid was going to bite again, once again Rodrygo was in charge of sending the ball into the back of the net after a collective play by the meringues and Valverde made a great performance to give the ball to the second stick to the brazilian
This goal sounded like that in the broadcast of this match lived at Stamford Bridge by El Chiringuito.
In this way, this tie for the second leg of the quarterfinals that was going to result with Real Madrid as the winner of it and certifying their pass to the semifinals of the UCL ended.
