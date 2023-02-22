Real Madrid returned to its fetish competition in one of the great stadiums in the world, Anfield. Their joy did not last long, though, because Klopp’s men came out with everything and in the 14th minute they were already 2-0. Even so, Real Madrid continued to trust and from here on the white gale silenced England scoring 5 goals without reply. This is how Twitter lived the great match between Liverpool and Real Madrid:
Liverpool made it clear why it is such a respected club in Europe with the nice gesture they had with Real Madrid fans, placing a wreath and devoting a minute of silence in honor of the late Amancio Amaro.
The first part has reminded us how beautiful the Champions League is. As soon as the hymns stopped playing, Darwin Núñez invented a genius shot to get ahead of his team.
In addition, Courtois starred in one of the strangest actions of his career, leaving Madrid on the ropes.
Of course, if there is something that makes Real Madrid unique, it is their way of never giving up, and Vinicius, who proved to be the star that he is, pushed the car until the match was even. It must be said, Allison was envious of Courtois’s mistake and helped the Brazilian in the second goal.
The second part already opted for one side, and that is that the whites were a real storm and endorsed three goals in 20 minutes to leave the game seen for sentencing.
