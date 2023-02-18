Real Madrid has beaten a great Osasuna by two goals to nil in a game that has had everything. Ancelotti’s men do not want to get away from Barcelona and Osasuna remains in tenth position after the defeat. From Twitter people followed the meeting as follows:
After a nice start to the first half with chances in both goals, a very clear one from Vinicius and a couple of shots from Osasuna, the game began to get stuck until it ended with Moi Gómez and Vinicius facing each other. All the players went to the referee, and when Munuera Montero whistled the break, Ancelotti jumped onto the pitch to ask for explanations.
Moi Gómez and Vinicius continued to be protagonists in the second part, but this time related to football. The two footballers have been the ones that have created the most danger in the respective goals, starting with Moi Gómez and his shot at the post.
On the white side, Vini Jr. had a couple of one-on-ones that Sergio Herrera was able to take out with great quality, and one of the unfortunate actions of the match came when a piece of bread was thrown from the stands that reached the Brazilian.
The conflict of the fans with Vini does not stop, and Sadar did not give a break to the matter. Even so, the Real Madrid star assisted Fede Valverde. They already took advantage of the minute of silence dedicated to the victims of Turkey and Syria to insult the player, and the entire match revolved around him.
Almost at minute 90, Vinicius scored the second goal but the joy did not last long. The goal was disallowed for offside. Of course, a minute later, the youth player Álvaro Rodríguez gave the definitive assistance to Asensio.
