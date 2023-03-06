Real Madrid and Betis have given us a thrilling match without goals. There have been plenty of chances, and many footballers have shone. The Verdiblanco team is three points from the Champions League and Real Madrid nine from the lead. These are the reactions of viewers on Twitter to the tie between the two teams:
Great performance from both goalkeepers
Despite not having had an incredible number of goals, it must be recognized that it was a very entertaining match with many chances for both teams. Both Claudio bravo and Thibault Courtois have established themselves as two of the best players in the clash. There has been a lot of talk on social media about his stops.
Possible attack by Ruibal on Camavinga?
There were just a few minutes left for the referee to signal the end of the first half when Real Betis set up a counterattack that seemed to entail a lot of danger. It was then that Ruibal and Camavinga crossed paths in the middle of the race and, although we have not obtained any clarifying image, it seems that the Spanish player hits the Frenchman’s face. Very complicated play.
Many complaints with the arbitration action
Especially by Real Madrid fans. They have not ended up too happy with the referee’s performance in certain plays, and especially when choosing which fouls he should penalize with a yellow card and which not.
Is La Liga over?
FC Barcelona already leads the team led by Carlo Ancelotti with nine points, and it gives the feeling that it is much easier for Real Madrid to puncture than for Xavi’s men to do so, who today, without completing a brilliant match, has achieved three points in their stadium against a Valencia that has not reached the minimum required to score.
