It ended in a tie! Betis and Real Madrid drew 0-0 on the date of the 24th of #LaLigaEnDSPORTS.

⚽️ Barcelona, ​​with this result and with his win today, took him 9 points ahead.

Who will be the champion? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/yH0s6heDX6

—DSports (@DSports) March 5, 2023