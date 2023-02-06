This Sunday in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, striped he respected his court by beating 2-1 to Tolucawith double of ponchito gonzalezon Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League. With this victory, the royal team remains in second place in the general table with twelve units, after four consecutive victories.
After achieving a double, the networks highlighted that the footballer emerged in Atlas He did it just when he turned 200 games with the striped shirt, since he was named the Man of the Match by BBVA Bancomer League, which was not for less. By the way, Monterrey took the undefeated from the Red Devils.
The match was bound to be an interesting match, which could also be seen at the Gigante de Acero, as it registered the best attendance of the championship with 48,788 spectators.
One of the players who could not be present throughout the match was the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewho was one of the most dangerous in the first half, therefore, when he left the field, it seems that the offensive attitude of the team was put aside, since they dedicated themselves to defending the result.
In addition to this, it was reported that the Colombian Duvan Vergara, who came on as a substitute in the second half, ended up crying the match, for which he was consoled by his teammates, without knowing what happened. Maybe some injury or discomfort.
However, not everything was happy, since there are fans who are not happy with what is done in the second half, with the team giving up attacking to defend. Something different from the first period, where good combinations were seen to exploit the bands.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Twitter #reacted #Rayados #victory #Toluca
Leave a Reply