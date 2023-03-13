Rayados de Monterrey continues ‘on fire’ and now he has entered the field of the current champion of Mexico, the Tuzos del Pachucato beat them 2-1.
In a dressing room goal, the footballer Marino Hinestroza he received the ball to take a powerful shot from the right to send the ball into the net, thus putting the first of the cold night in Hidalgo.
At 17′ came the equalizer by La Pandilla, appearing Arturo González and Jesus Gallardoso that the latter took the powerful shot from the right, sending the shot to the left corner of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
In the second half, the pace of play dropped, until Jordi Cortizo’s work of art appeared to unleash a shot and leave the Argentine goalkeeper without a chance.
With this 2-1 victory, Monterrey achieved its tenth undefeated game and only one defeat, thus reaching 28 points and being more leaders than ever.
This was the reaction on Twitter
Only Chivas has been able to beat Monterrey and that was on matchday 1 of the tournament.
Jesús Gallardo was recognized as the player of the match.
The ‘bullet’ that Cortizo put inside the networks.
More prepared than ever for the Clásico Regio.
Of the serious candidates for the title.
The memes did not wait.
#Twitter #reacted #Rayados #victory #Pachuca
Leave a Reply