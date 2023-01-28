Despite two disallowed goals, Rayados was able to overcome Puebla 1-2 in the Cuauhtemoc Stadiumthanks to the many alfonso gonzalez and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrein Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League.
In Twitter the development of the defender could be seen Victor Guzmanthe recent signing of the team, who had his first game as a starter in the central defense, winning 78 percent of his games, having a good night.
At the same time, it was highlighted that finally The gang He was able to win again on Puebla soil, after seven years without achieving it, with which, they will momentarily sleep as leaders of the table with nine units.
A subject that hit a lot on the networks was precisely the two goals canceled against MontereyWell, for many, they were badly canceled, since apparently both the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori What aguirre they were well qualified.
Nevertheless, the twin He was not forgiven for having missed another clear goal at the beginning of the duel after fanning a diagonal of Jesus Gallardosame case with the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andradavillain in the goal of The fringe.
Users agreed that the game was not entertaining at all, however, it was great goals that defined everything. Similarly, already put to Monterey as a candidate for the title thanks to its squad.
Another detail that stood out was the purple uniform, which the fans liked. The analysts stated that the midfield continues to leave many doubts, but in the end, the royal team has known how to come from behind without giving up on the VAR.
“What does Rayados play? Che boring football with no idea playing as a two-weight team. Throw it up and have them solve it for you”, “Rayados look for matches with individualities but collectively they lack an idea of the game”“Great match by Rayados, although some say ‘they went to Pueblita’ and it’s true, but we couldn’t even beat that Pueblita before… Special mention to the game that Rodrigo Aguirre gave today”, “More than two hours now and I still can’t believe what happened to Esteban Andrada. Rayados doesn’t have a goalkeeper to transmit security. It’s about time Mochis Cárdenas warms up, just in case”, “Excited with this trident (Berterame, Aguirre, Funes Mori)”could be read.
