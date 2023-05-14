This Saturday, May 13, the return of the quarterfinals between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and Santos Laguna was held at the ‘Giant of Steel’, the Sultana del Norte team won the 2-0 home win with goals of Rogelio Funes Mori and Maximilian Meza to qualify for the semifinals.
With this result, the team from Monterrey awaits its rival, which will be the worst placed team of those that advance in the round, the most likely being Atlas or Tigres UANL.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the classification of the Gang’s cadre.
The top historical scorer and Argentine naturalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori was the author of the first goal of the night in just minute 3 of the game, while, on his own, Maxi Meza He did the same in the complementary part with which the team advanced to the round.
The fans were at the foot of the canyon from the start of the Clausura 2023 and they wore an extraordinary typhus that filled the social networks.
The controversy could not be missing in the match, after for many the goal of the Laguneros was annulled incorrectly, of course out of place.
After the good performance of the team in general, most fans did not hesitate to recognize the performance of their players who got their pass to the semifinals.
The Argentine soccer player was named the man of the match after scoring the second goal of the night and putting things calmer for the Albiazul team.
