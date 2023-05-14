🇦🇷🔥 THE ARGENTINIANS, THE KEY OF STRIPES TO GET INTO THE SEMIS

✅ Monterrey beat Santos Laguna 2-0 at home and, after 0-0 in the first leg, advanced in the Liguilla of Liga MX

⚽⚽ Rogelio Funes Mori and Maxi Meza, the goals of the Regios pic.twitter.com/pxZqTo4hoR

– SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 14, 2023