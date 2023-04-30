Rayados de Monterrey had no impediment or mercy in beating the Pumas on the last date of the Clausura 2023.
The final score was 4-1. On a night where Rogelio Funes Mori shone with his own light, who dispatched himself with the big spoon and scored a hat-trick (15′, 21′ and 27′), while the first of the night was Arturo’s early goal González at minute1′.
With this victory, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich are the rival to beat and the wide favorite to take the title of the semester, in addition to eliminating the Pumas team.
It was running minute 1′ of play when the winger Arturo Gonzalez opened the scoring on the BVVA pitch.
The player was accompanied correctly by Jesús Gallardo, to shoot and beat goalkeeper Julio González.
And at minute 15′ the second of the night arrived, the work of Rogelio Funes Mori. The naturalized striker was brought down inside the area, so the whistler did not hesitate to mark the offence.
The Argentinian charged the goalkeeper’s right post in an excellent way, shooting violently to make it 2-0.
And once again, who else was going to appear other than Rogelio Funes Mori. The ‘Twin’ scored his second goal and the third of the night, and minutes later he put the last nail in the coffin, achieving a hat-trick.
The Argentinian goalkeeper Stephen Andrada He was one of the key pieces of this match. He was running at minute 64 ‘when he made a save, avoiding the second goal for the Pumas team.
Already for the complementary part, the goalkeeper Julio González made a mistake and released the ball inside the area, leaving the ball ready for Jesus Gallardohowever, he flew his shot and missed one of the clearest in the entire game.
