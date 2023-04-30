90′ ⏱️ | Striped 🤠 4-1 🐾 Cougars | TODAY MONTERREY WON AND TODAY WE BREAK OUR POINTS RECORD! 🔥🔥🔥 4️⃣0️⃣ units on this #Closure2023… AND LET’S GO WITH EVERYTHING IN THIS LEAGUE!👊🏼🇫🇮@CervezaTecate pic.twitter.com/nN5nWrQrOQ – Rayados (@Rayados) April 30, 2023

🤠 GOOOOOOOL OF THE #RAYADOSXFSMX! We were barely settling in, and 'Poncho' González already gets up early to Pumas 🔥

The player was accompanied correctly by Jesús Gallardo, to shoot and beat goalkeeper Julio González.

FUNES DIE! 🔥 FUNES DIE! In less than 20 minutes, #RayadosxFSMX he has 2-0 🤯

The Argentinian charged the goalkeeper’s right post in an excellent way, shooting violently to make it 2-0.

😎 ANDRADA SHORTCUT! The #RayadosxFSMX they remain with 4-1 🔥