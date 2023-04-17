In the last game of day 15 of Mexican soccer, Rayados de Monterrey received Santos Laguna on the BBVA field, in a game that closed the Sunday date of the contest. In a tight match where there was everything, emotions, goals and controversy, the final score was 2-1 in favor of the Guerreros.
again, Rogelio Funes Mori he showed why he is the maximum legend of Rayados, scoring a great volley goal at minute 19′. However, minutes later, the ‘Mellizo’ lost his head in an action by claiming the whistler for not scoring a penalty, so Marco Antonio Ortíz decided to show him the second yellow and red, this for the angry claims.
At 22′ of play, Juan Ignacio Brunetta they equalized the score, taking advantage of an excellent pass from Javier Correa to beat two defenders and push the ball into the net.
Already for the complementary part, and in play with ten men for each club after the expulsion of Lucas González, the game became locked, although the most dangerous actions were by Rayados. However, in the final minutes the whistler resorted to VAR to score a penalty in favor of Santos, which he was in charge of executing correctly Harold Preciadothus getting the three points.
Undoubtedly, one of the topics that was most talked about through the social network was the great goal by Rogelio Funes Mori.
The ‘Mellizo’ received a ball in order to hit it with a volley and beat goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo. Great goal!
The unfortunate case of the game was the impact that goalkeeper ‘Mochis’ Cárdenas suffered.
In one action, the Santista player Diego Medina hit the goalie’s face with his knee, causing profuse bleeding that took time to stop, as well as a head injury.
Argentine striker Funes Mori went from becoming the hero of the match with his great goal to becoming the villain.
At minute 39 ‘he was knocked down inside the area, the whistler leaned on the VAR and determined that it was not a foul, causing the annoyance of ‘Mellizo’ who claimed Marco Ortíz and was sent off.
This game saw the debut of the third goalkeeper of Rayados de Monterrey, fernandohernandezwho came on in the second half to replace ‘Mochis’ Cárdenas due to injury.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper, from Guadalupe, Nuevo León, had a good performance. Congratulations!
In the final minutes of the game, a penalty was awarded for an alleged foul by goalkeeper Fernando Hernández on Harold Preciado.
The whistler was notified by the VAR that it was necessary to review the play. When checking the action, he decided to mark the maximum penalty.
