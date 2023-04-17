90′ ⏱️ | Monterrey 🤠 1-2 😇 Santos Laguna | The match ended at Casa Rayada. 🏟️ Thank you for your support, Hobby. 👏🏼@CervezaTecate pic.twitter.com/n7Ngx2GI2o – Rayados (@Rayados) April 17, 2023

GOOOOOL! FUNES DIE! ⚽ ‘Melli’ takes a cross shot and scores a great goal against Santos. they already win #RayadosxFSMX! @calientesports pic.twitter.com/mHuCmEOuTX – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 17, 2023

The ‘Mellizo’ received a ball in order to hit it with a volley and beat goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo. Great goal!

BEAT TO CARDENAS 🚨 the archer of #RayadosxFSMX he took a kick near the eye and a knee to the nose. An accidental play. pic.twitter.com/XI6skthcx6 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 17, 2023

In one action, the Santista player Diego Medina hit the goalie’s face with his knee, causing profuse bleeding that took time to stop, as well as a head injury.

IT IS NOT CRIMINAL AND RED FOR FUNES MORI 🔴 The VAR says that there is no maximum penalty for #RaydosxFSMX. Funes Mori was reprimanded for faking the foul and for claiming he won the second and leaves early. Monterrey is left with one less pic.twitter.com/1vfPNgNhp2 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 17, 2023

At minute 39 ‘he was knocked down inside the area, the whistler leaned on the VAR and determined that it was not a foul, causing the annoyance of ‘Mellizo’ who claimed Marco Ortíz and was sent off.

ATTACK 🔥 Fernando Hernández is making his debut tonight and he has already become the hero. saved #RayadosxFSMX of the second goal. pic.twitter.com/5MQbktM8Da – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 17, 2023

The 25-year-old goalkeeper, from Guadalupe, Nuevo León, had a good performance. Congratulations!

THE MAXIMUM PENALTY IS MARKED IN FAVOR OF SAINTS 🔥 Bad news for the young rookie. Hernández committed a foul inside the area and the maximum penalty is marked. #RayadosxFSMX pic.twitter.com/GpwJ0YQtNh – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 17, 2023

The whistler was notified by the VAR that it was necessary to review the play. When checking the action, he decided to mark the maximum penalty.