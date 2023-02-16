Rayados de Monterking continues ‘on fire’. The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich achieved their sixth consecutive victory so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, by beating Querétaro 2-0 at home.
The game was widely dominated by the royals, who began to have dangerous arrivals from the first minutes, and the goal was not long in coming, at minute 24′ the Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori He finished off inside the area to open the scoring.
Only ten minutes later, the second goal of the night fell, the work of Arturo Gonzalez who continues to show that he is living the best moment in his football career. With this score he reached his fifth goal so far in the tournament and continues in the fight for first place.
Already for the complementary part, Querétaro came out better off, while Rayados tried with less push and the marker no longer moved. That was how the whistler Brian González whistled the end of the match with a score of 2-0 in favor of Rayados.
