UNSTOPPABLE FLATTER!

6th consecutive victory of @Rayados

There is no team in 🇲🇽 that plays as effective as Vuce’s

They have found solidity in their 11

5 goals conceded in 6 JJ

Ponchito and Funes Mori among the most outstanding of the League

The defense looks better every time pic.twitter.com/UseNmzQhBl

— Omar Zeron (@omarzeron) February 16, 2023