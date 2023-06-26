The Mexican team began winning in his debut of the Gold Cup 2023by beating their counterpart from Honduras by a score of 4-0.
Midfielder Luis Romo came out big and got a double in the game, scoring a dressing goal at minute one of action. While Orbelín Pineda and Luis Chávez sealed the win that could have been a scandal for the Honduran team that was widely outmatched on the pitch.
That was how coach Jaime Lozano started his journey with the Tricolor on the right foot, where they will now face their counterpart from Haiti, to close the regular phase of the golden tournament against the invited team from Qatar.
Will this be the resurgence of the Mexican team?
Soccer player Luis Romo scored the locker room goal, putting the first of the afternoon in Houston.
The national anthem was not long in coming, and the fans sang it at the top of their lungs, this despite the bad moment of the Mexican team.
Luis Romo dispatched himself with the big spoon and got his double in the match, in a play where the Hondurans tied themselves up and thought it was out of place, even though it never existed.
One of the harshest critics of the Mexican team was the journalist David Faitelson, who mentioned that victory cannot be claimed against a rival with the characteristics of Honduras. In addition to highlighting that with this game the suffered against the United States is not erased.
