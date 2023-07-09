This Saturday the Mexican team He faced his counterpart from Costa Rica in a Gold Cup quarterfinal match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The first goal of the night was the work of Orbelin Pineda from the penalty spot, fooling the goalkeeper to blow up the venue in Arlington.
When it seemed that the Tricolor was leaving with the score by the slightest difference, at minute 87 ‘they appeared Eric Sanchez to put the last nail in the coffin of the ticos, thus sealing the pass to the semifinal of the golden contest.
The controversy did not wait. At minute 31 of the game, the soccer player Orbelín Pineda fell inside the area, after an alleged contact with the Costa Rican goalkeeper. The referee decided to continue the play and did not call any violation.
And as is already a tradition, here is the Mexican National Anthem, prior to the start of the game. The skin crawls!
The Mexican striker Henry Martin was brought down inside the area, and the referee did not hesitate to mark the maximum penalty for coach Jaime Lozano’s pupils.
The person responsible for collecting the penalty was Orbelín Pineda, who deceived the goalkeeper Chamorro, defining excellently and blowing up the AT&T. Great goal!
Once again, the Mexican soccer player Jorge Sánchez was one of the most noted, this due to his low level of play shown.
In the final stretch of the game, Erick Sánchez appeared to make the stadium go crazy, giving Tricolor a pass to the Gold Cup semifinal.
More news from the Mexican team:
#Twitter #reacted #Mexicos #victory #Costa #Rica
Leave a Reply