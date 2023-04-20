The Mexican team He played his friendly match against his counterpart from the United States on the field of the University of Phoenix, Arizona. In a tight match that was mostly played in the midfield sector, the score was a 1-1 draw.
El Tricolor had opportunities up front with attacks by Alexis Vega, Luis Chávez, and Julián Araujo. The goal fell in the second half at minute 55′, in a drop from Uriel Antuna to beat the American goalkeeper.
The Tricolor dominated the entire match, however, fortune was not on their side and in a counterattack by the Americans, Jesus Ferrareis He took advantage of an error in the defense to score the equalizer.
One of the most moving moments was when the Mexican national anthem was sung before the game, making those present sing in unison and causing applause. The skin crawled!
The Tuzos del Pachuca player, Luis Chavez, continues to show that it is ‘on fire’. The winger is one of the most important men in his club and in the Mexican team.
In this game he dribbled, he got rid of rivals and whenever he had space he was encouraged to shoot from medium distance, causing danger in Sean Johnson’s goal.
Football player Uriel Antuna he was enlivened and took advantage of an error by the rival defender, to steal the ball, he got on the motorcycle to be left alone in front of the goalkeeper and liquidate from the right, thus opening the scoring in Glendale, Arizona.
At minute 80′, the Aztec team had the second of the game, which was the one that won, however, Carlos Rodríguez put the ball on the crossbar, drowning out the screams of the fans who gathered at the University of Phoenix.
Likewise, Sánchez had a shot similar to that of ‘Charly’, his shot went only centimeters away.
On counterattack from Carlos Rodríguez’s play, the soccer player Jesús Ferreira took advantage of a deflected ball inside the area to only shoot and score the equalizer, in a game where the United States did very little.
