The USMNT have a five-game unbeaten run against Mexico dating back to Sep. 6, 2019 after a 1-1 draw in Glendale, AZ in the Continental Clasico. 🇺🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/EzqjhgBJkf — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 20, 2023

🗣️ It even bristled the skin! 🤩 This is how the national anthem resounded at the State Farm for the #ClashOfGiants 🔥🇲🇽🔥 📹: @TonoQuiroga pic.twitter.com/zGGPilNsP0 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) April 20, 2023

It would have been a great goal 😮‍💨 Lúis Chávez is on fire mode 🔥 🇺🇸 0-0 🇲🇽

📺Channel 5#ClashOfGiants

In this game he dribbled, he got rid of rivals and whenever he had space he was encouraged to shoot from medium distance, causing danger in Sean Johnson’s goal.

🇲🇽⚽🔥 Goooool from Mexico 🤩 Uriel Antuna takes advantage of the mistake and raises all the Mexican fans 🇺🇸 0-1 🇲🇽

📺Channel 5#ClashOfGiants

I don’t believe you 😱 That one had to go in 😳 🇺🇸 0-1 🇲🇽

📺Channel 5#ClashOfGiants

Likewise, Sánchez had a shot similar to that of ‘Charly’, his shot went only centimeters away.