This Friday was the official debut of Argentine star Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, who faced Cruz Azul in a match corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The Argentine started on the bench, to enter the field at minute 54′ by Benjamin Cemaschi.
The score was 2-1 in favor of Inter Miami and the goals were the work of Robert Taylor (44′) and Lionel Messi (94′), while Uriel Antuna (65′) scored for Cruz Azul.
The Argentine player arrived early to recognize the field of play, and incidentally greet some of those present.
Without a doubt, the atmosphere was ready and the fireworks did not wait. The National Anthem of the United States was sung and the fans applauded the moment.
Lionel Messi started on the substitute bench, a situation that caused the astonishment of the fans, who expected to see him from the initial whistle.
When it seemed that everything was going goalless in the first half, at minute 43′ Robert Taylor’s goal appeared, who at 44′ opened up space to immediately take a powerful low shot beating Gudiño.
Finally, at minute 54′, the Inter Miami coach decided to rest Benjamin Cremaschi, for the entry of world star Lionel Messi.
Since he was called by the strategist, the fans gave him applause and shouts. Emotional!
And just a few moments after Lionel Messi entered the field, Sergio Busquets appeared, who also made his debut for Inter Miami.
And the icing on the cake couldn’t be missing, when it seemed that everything was ending in a draw, at minute 94′ Lionel Messi appeared to get a true goal from a free kick.
