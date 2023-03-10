Calm always comes after the storm, Manchester United knows it well. After conceding 7 goals last weekend from Liverpool, they have turned the situation around with a very important victory over Betis in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.
The first half was something to talk about, as Betis finished the first 45 minutes feeling comfortable at half-time, but after the equator the Red Devils gave them no choice. Antony and Bruno Fernandes in just 6 minutes left the tie practically sentenced and Weghorst joined the party in the final minutes. A 4-1 is a very good result to travel to Benito Villamarín next Thursday despite the fact that there is no longer double the value of goals away from home. Here we leave you the highlights that we saw on Twitter during the meeting:
Rashford scored again at home and thus becomes the third top scorer in Europe. He is only behind Mbappé and Haaland. In Manchester they did not have this at the beginning of the season.
Ayoze Pérez put the tie for Betis after 34 minutes of the game with a definition of 10.
Match more than fought between Manchester United and Betis, the intensity shone.
Miguel Quintana on De Gea’s mistake.
Manchester Uited broke the game in just six minutes with goals from Antony and Bruno Fernandes.
Joaquín made his debut at Old Trafford after a 23-year career, he had never played there.
Only one yellow card for this challenge by Bruno Fernandes on Claudio Bravo…
