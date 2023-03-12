Manchester United was clearly harmed by an action by Casemiro half an hour into the game where he was sent off for a totally unnecessary action. The Brazilian always says that he goes for the ball as if it were a plate of food, but this time he arrived very late. In addition, Manchester United asked for a quite clear penalty that the VAR did not want to concede. For many on social networks, the whole world is against Manchester United, even Anhtony Taylor, the referee of the match. Here’s the best thing he left on Twitter during the game:
For some it can never be red for Casemiro because he touches the ball first. The player did not protest the expulsion.
He left the desolate field despite Antony comforting him as best he could.
Casemiro has never received a straight red card at Real Madrid and now has 2 consecutive red cards at Man United this season.
Casemiro in 7 years at Real Madrid: 0 Red Cards. Casemiro in 8 months at Manchester United: 2 Red Cards. Solve the puzzle…
Casemiro is the first player to receive two red cards in a single Premier League season with Manchester United since Nemanja Vidic in 2013-14.
Only reason Manchester United lose points today: Anthony Taylor.
How is that not a Manchester United penalty? We have awarded penalties for MUCH LESS this season. It’s a clear hand that has prevented Weghorst from having a chance to score. However, no VAR intervention. NONSENSE!
