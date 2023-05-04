Manchester City once again took out the steamroller in the Premier League to position itself as the leader ahead of Arsenal with one game less. The first half that was lived in the Etihad was not the best of the year in Manchester, but after the break, everything that had not entered came suddenly with two records for history. Go to the end to find out what they are. The final result was 3-0.
The team led by Pep Guardiola came to this Premier League match in a very special way. This is how the call was known:
Manchester City played a boring and goalless first half playing at home, something out of the ordinary. When Kevin de Bruyne plays, it’s a team and when they don’t compare it to Chelsea…
”Without Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City becomes Chelsea, and West Ham plays like Arsenal. Ironic.”
Manchester City dominated. He marked the break with 80% of the ball possession.
They had the clearest chance of the game, and this is how the Twitter profile of the ”Skyblue” group reacted.
”HOW DID THAT NOT GET IN?!”
”Rodrigo hits inside the post and goes through the goal and comes out the other side!”
And Jack Grealish was one of the standout players until halfway. Here we leave you their numbers:
After the break, everything that did not enter City in the first one came at once. Nathan Aké returned from injury and scored the first. Here we leave you their numbers:
And the Cyborg, Don Erling Braut Haaland scored again and became the first footballer in Premier League history to score 35 goals or more in a single season. UNPRINTABLE.
But not only Haaland has a record, pay attention to this Guardiola statistic since he arrived at Manchester City. Phil Foden was in charge.
#Twitter #reacted #Manchester #Citys #victory #West #Ham #Premier #League
Leave a Reply