The Panzas Verdes del León team got their ticket to the grand final of the Concachampions. Those led by coach Nicolás Larcamón won 3-1 at the Nou Camp against Tigres, leaving the aggregate 4-3.
The goals were the work of Fidel Ambriz, Ángel Mena and Adonis Frías, while the discount goal for the university students was at the feet of Raymundo Fulgencio.
With this victory, those from Bajío will face Los Angeles FC of the MLS in the grand final, in a game that is expected to be full of emotions.
The player Fidel Ambriz He scored a great goal in the match. The footballer faced, took off a rival at speed, to immediately take a shoe from afar to send it to save and thus open the scoring at the Nou Camp.
In La Fiera’s second goal, the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman ‘spit’ a ball to leave it fully at the feet of Ángel Mena who came from behind to shoot and put the second of the night.
What a goal the player sent himself Raymond Fulgencio. The Mexican made a cut to remove the defender, to immediately shoot and put the round in the angle, leaving goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota without a chance.
This game was experienced as if it were a final. Both teams did not stop fighting in each of the actions and the footballers never gave up a ball and showed a good show on the pitch.
At the end of the game, the unpleasant thing was the goalkeeper’s action Nahuel Guzman. The ‘Patón’ lost his head and at the final whistle he ran to face the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota, who continued in his celebration and ignored the Argentine. Regrettable about Nahuel!
