With a game pending, Deportivo Cruz Azul reached the middle of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament, on the corresponding day 9 they defeated FC Juárez at home by the slightest difference 1-0 with a goal from Uriel Antuna in the first game under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti.
With this result, the Machine is partially in the reclassification zone by adding 10 units after accumulating three consecutive wins.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the victory of the La Noria team that has them in the playoff zone.
The stage of Ricardo Ferretti with the Machine, when a sector of fans already launched the first #FueraTuca on social networks, after they saw in the starting lineup Dominguez and Roof.
On the other hand, during the presentation of the lineup by the local sound of the Azteca Stadium, the Brazilian coach was applauded by the sky-blue fans present at the venue, in the form of enthusiasm and confidence for his new stage in the Machine.
Most of the fans know that it is a great achievement to have three defeats in a row, but they are aware that in this last game the performance has not been the best, since more is expected from the squad against a team without many demands and although almost everything the party had control in some plays they questioned the favorable result.
The journalist from ESPN, david faitelson He recognized the extraordinary week of the La Noria team by adding 9 points in the last three games, which has him in the reclassification zone.
Practically since he arrived at the sky-blue team, the Argentine has been a fundamental piece in the team’s eleven and has assumed a leading role from midfield to offense.
