On Wednesday night, the Cruz Azul machine entered the Corregidora field to play the pending matchday 4 match against Querétaro.
In an entertaining back and forth game, and where the fans from both squads did the same in the stands, the final score was a 2-2 draw.
When they least offered on the field, at minute 23′ Querétaro’s goal fell after a slice by Escobar, however, the VAR decided to throw it down due to Omar Mendoza’s advanced position.
Minutes before the end of the first half, at 41′, appeared alonso escoboza who took advantage of a rebound to shoot with power to open the scoring.
Now for the complementary part, at minute 57′ Sepúlveda threw a cut scissors, the rebound falling to Rafael Fernandezwho fired a powerful cannon shot to defeat Jesús Corona and thus equalize the score.
At 84′, again in a set piece they scored a goal for Cruz Azul, when Miguel Barbieri He arrived only to hit a header and turn him around. Although the taste did not last long, since four minutes later, Augusto Lotti He put the equalizer with a shoe inside the area to seal the 2-2 draw in a cardiac game and with wholesale emotions.
This was the reaction on Twitter
Escoboza’s goal.
They are full of praise for Escoboza.
The annulled goal against the Gallos de Querétaro.
The memes did not wait.
The controversy did not wait, after a possible penalty by Jesús Corona.
Jesús Corona stole spotlights for his good performance under the three sticks.
#Twitter #reacted #Cruz #Azuls #draw #Querétaro
Leave a Reply