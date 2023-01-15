In one of the most anticipated games of the second date of the Clausura, Blue Cross received on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium Rayados de Monterrey. In a game with wholesale emotions, the score favored the royal team by a score of 3-2.
At minute 27′, Carlos Rodríguez took advantage of his intelligence to put an excellent pass so that Uriel Antuna shot powerfully and thus opened the scoring at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.
When Cruz Azul was superior in the field, at minute 42′ Jesús Gallardo took advantage of his speed to overflow and send a poisonous cross into the pot where it appeared German Berterame finishing off and winning Ramiro’s mark.
Already for the complementary part, the tone of the game was the same, and Rodrigo Aguirre overwhelmed the left wing, sending a precise pass so that Rogelio Funes Mori He will contact for the one with the 2-1 somersault.
And the worst would come just two minutes for Cruz Azul, since Michael Estrada took the second yellow card and left his team at a disadvantage. From that moment Rayados controlled the ball, and Berterame appeared again, this time with a powerful shot just outside the area to make it 3-1.
When it seemed that everything was ending like this, at 79′ Germán Berterame scored again, but now at his own door, when trying to deflect a ball he ended up sending it into the nets of Esteban Andrada, thus sealing the 3-2.
