Cruz Azul closed activity of the regular phase of the tournament receiving the visit of Santos Laguna on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
In a game dominated by the Machine, the final score was 3-2. The goals were the work of Augusto Lotti (30′), Rodrigo Huescas (40′), Uriel Antuna (63′), while Diego Medina (86′) and Javier Correa (92′) discounted for the Guerreros.
It should be noted that again in the final minutes Cruz Azul suffered and ended up asking for the time.
With this victory, those led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti reached 24 points, remaining fixed in eighth place, facing Atlas at the Azteca Stadium in the playoffs.
At minute 31′ he appeared Augusto Lotti getting a goal. The striker had time and space to take a ‘bullet’ from his right leg to beat goalkeeper Manuel Lajud, who could do more in action.
The youthful Rodrigo Huescas did not want to be left behind and scored a great goal. The sky-blue youth squad player got rid of the rival defender to take a powerful shot, putting the ball in the corner.
In the first half, the player Erik Lira collided with Jair González from Santos Laguna, although the worst part was taken by the cement soccer player.
Immediately the assists entered to review the player, giving the go-ahead to continue in the match.
And for the wedge to tighten, the Mexican ‘sprinter’ Uriel Antuna scored the third goal of the night and the win. The player got behind the barriers to immediately take advantage of Huescas’s pass and shoot from the right, scoring the third.
Already in the final minutes of the match, Rodrigo Huescas pulled Cecilio Domínguez’s shirt inside the area. The referee leaned on the VAR and marked the maximum penalty.
Javier Correa took the shot well and deceived Corona, sending the ball to the right side of the goal.
Once again, a game that they had in the bag, in the final minutes they ended up scoring 2 goals. Santos took advantage of the errors and in aggregate jumped forward trying to find the equalizer, although time did not reach them.
