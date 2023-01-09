‘Potro’ Gutiérrez was not satisfied with the tie, but applauded the reaction of Cruz Azul vs Xoloshttps://t.co/CaLhUOw972 pic.twitter.com/85Hkmxi8hh — Halftime (@halftime) January 9, 2023

Obviously the captain’s performance stood out chuy coronawho took at least five shots on goal, in addition to the fact that Charlie He saved them in the final minutes, which led him to establish himself as the Man of the Matchwhich is why he cannot stay on the bench and must always be a starter.

MIRACULOUS TIE Cruz Azul without playing anything, with no idea, if variants and with players who should be in the Expansion League, drew a miraculous draw against Xolos. pic.twitter.com/6xZONBsrTU — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) January 9, 2023

Going back to the main topic, obviously not everyone was satisfied with what was seen by some elements such as the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, gonalo carneiro Y alonso escobozaApart from that, they highlighted that a ‘9’ is still needed.

😳🚨 “IF THEY WANT TO TALK TO ME ABOUT THE PERFECT MATCH, AND IF NOT, WE WILL FINISH IT HERE” Cruz Azul managed to rescue a point, and ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez avoided talking about ‘Cata’ Domínguez ❌#LUP pic.twitter.com/HXBJMHQILV – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 9, 2023

The generation of football at the forefront was a highly touched topic, since except for the Argentine Carlos Rotondi There was no one who did damage, which is why they ask for reinforcements in other positions.

Charly Rodríguez reached 4 goals in Liga MX with Cruz Azul. The rival who has scored the most? To Xolos (2). The royal had not scored since February 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/y4TKBF6cRV — to comment (@ParaComentarse) January 9, 2023