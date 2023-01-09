Cruz Azul managed to draw a 1-1 draw against Xolos in the Hot Stadiumthanks to the goal of Carlos Rodriguez and the performance of Jesus Crownin Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX.
Despite the equalizer made by the sky-blue club, various media through Twitter agreed that Machine He did not play anything, he had no ideas or variants.
Obviously the captain’s performance stood out chuy coronawho took at least five shots on goal, in addition to the fact that Charlie He saved them in the final minutes, which led him to establish himself as the Man of the Matchwhich is why he cannot stay on the bench and must always be a starter.
However, in Twitter more was said about the case Julio Cesar Dominguez than the result, since the fans ask that he be left out of the club due to the theme of the children’s party that he held with the theme of drug traffickers. For this reason, he was not even present at the duel, since he was left out of the call, which generated happiness for many celestial fans. This topic is still fresh and they are waiting for an official statement that mentions that he is disaffiliated from Blue Cross and of the MX League.
Going back to the main topic, obviously not everyone was satisfied with what was seen by some elements such as the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, gonalo carneiro Y alonso escobozaApart from that, they highlighted that a ‘9’ is still needed.
On the other hand, analysts mentioned that the absence of Uriel Antuna weighed, since the footballer wants to go to Europe with the Panathinaikos from Greece.
The generation of football at the forefront was a highly touched topic, since except for the Argentine Carlos Rotondi There was no one who did damage, which is why they ask for reinforcements in other positions.
Part of the fans claimed that it is playing ugly, that they do not see a future for the project Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez, so it will be difficult for them to lift the title; Finally, the anger at passing the match through Fox Sports Premiumthat is, in streaming, which made it difficult for many to observe it.
