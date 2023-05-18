This Wednesday the second finalist of the UEFA Champions League was defined in the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The city dwellers were vastly superior on the pitch at the Etihan Stadium and beat the white team by a 4-0 win, leaving the aggregate 5-1.
The goals in this match were the work of Bernardo Silva (2), Julián Álvarez and an own goal by Éder Militao. In this way, the English club advanced to the next round and will face the Milan International in the grand final.
To close the rout, Julián Álvarez appeared, who scored the fourth goal of the game to liquidate Real Madrid.
This was not the best game for the Brazilian Vinicius who was outplayed one-on-one by the experienced English player Kyle Walker. Throughout the game he marked him and let him do little or nothing.
A nightmare season is the one that Real Madrid is experiencing, since with this elimination in the Champions League, they were left without titles, since it was not enough for the league championship either. Failure!
The best footballer of the match was without a doubt Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese went out into the Etihad field in a big way and dispatched himself with the big spoon by scoring a double.
For the ‘orejona’ grand final match, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa will be there, three footballers who managed to lift the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
One of the footballers who will steal cameras in the grand final is Julián Álvarez. If he wins with City, he would become the first footballer to win the World Cup, Champions League and Premier League.
One of the images that drew the most attention was that of the coach Pep Guardiola full of jubilation for the pass to the grand final.
And precisely the English fans recognized Pep Guardiola for having led the team to a new final in its history.
French striker Karim Benzema went unnoticed in this match. It was expected that he would rub the magic lamp to show that level of play that characterizes him, however, this never came and his team was affected.
After this painful setback, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged the failure and also congratulated Manchester City for being a powerful team.
