Chivas is beginning to leave doubts behind, as this Saturday they won an important victory over Santos Laguna in the akron stadiumby a score of 2-0, thanks to the captain’s notes Victor Guzman and Fernando Beltranwith which it rose to third place in the Liga MX standings with 21 units.
The reactions in Twitter They generated a lot of enthusiasm from fans, analysts and journalists. The great moment that lives is highlighted The Pocho By leading the Guadalajara, since he already has five goals and two assists, the attitude of the entire team was also highlighted, where everyone continually supports each other both offensively and defensively, looking highly motivated and wanting to transcend.
Gone for this time were the harsh criticism of the style of play and others, since the majority made it clear that they are excited about the Serbian coach’s project Veljko PaunovicAdded to this, they applauded him for having resorted to fixed tactics, since the two goals scored were through corner kicks, which is normally a weakness in Mexican soccer and is now being used very well.
It was possible to read several compliments to the Sacred Flock because it achieved its fourth consecutive victory and seven matches without defeat, in addition the fans expressed that they prefer that The Pocho not be summoned to Mexican team so as not to get distracted and to be totally focused on the club, as he has done so far.
Of the six visits Chivas in the semester, four have been victories and two draws, which makes it the best playing away from home. In addition to this, some users felt nostalgic because they had not seen the team in the first places for a long time, winning and liking it, with each of the areas improving little by little.
In addition to praise for little and the baby, Ruben ‘The Bear’ Gonzalez was once again applauded for his great journey on the field, while the few negative comments went against Ronaldo Cisneros for his failures in front of the goal and a hand that he caused to be annulled somewhat to Guzman.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Twitter #reacted #Chivas #victory #Santos #Laguna
Leave a Reply