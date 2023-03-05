“I love hearing that the numbers are improving, we are still hungry and to be a champion team we have to keep improving”: #Paunovic #Chivas has achieved 1️⃣7️⃣ of their last 2️⃣1️⃣ possible points

How far will the ‘herd’ go in this tournament?#LigaMX pic.twitter.com/wys6dVlsv1

– Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) March 5, 2023