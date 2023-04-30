Club Deportivo Guadalajara achieved its fourth consecutive victory by beating Mazatlán FC 4-1 at home with goals from Victor Guzman, Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltran and Isaac Brizuela (Andres Montano discounted by the Mazatlecos) on the corresponding day 17 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
With this result, the Guadalajara team secured third place in the general classification and advanced to the Liguilla directly, adding 34 points throughout the regular season.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the victory of the rojiblanco team that made them advance in the round and with full confidence ahead of the ‘Fiesta Grande’.
After closing the regular phase with five games without defeat and adding four consecutive games with a win, the fans of Rebaño Sagrado recognize the work that the team has done.
The rojiblanco team achieved their best tournament in the last six years and it is not for less the reaction of their fans who are witnessing an incredible tournament.
The mentality that the team showed during the regular phase was unprecedented in the last six years, the fans recognize all the good things about their team.
The Guadalajara team managed to match the best tournament in its history in the regular phase during short tournaments with 34 points and 10 wins.
The three previous occasions in which the rojiblanco team managed to score 34 points, the team reached the grand final, so in this competition they will seek to replicate what was done on previous occasions.
Only the Gang surpassed the Guadalajara team in the tournament with the most victories, as the leader had 13 wins and the Flock 10, surpassing the Águilas with nine. This was recognized by the journalist from ESPN, david faitelson.
without being new, Alexis Vega He once again played a key role in the team’s triumph by participating with a goal, one assist and contributing a third score out of the four they scored at home. For that reason he was recognized as the Best Man of the Match.
The journalist from Fox Sports, Ruben Rodriguezrecognized everything done by the Chivas institution, from the board of directors Amaury Vergara, even what was done by Fernando Hierro, Veljko Paunovic and the footballers.
