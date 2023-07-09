The Chivas team played their second game of the 2023 Opening Tournament, receiving at home the always uncomfortable visit from Atlético San Luis.
In a game that was widely dominated by the Guadalajara team, the score was 3-1. The goals were scored by Yael Padilla (37′), Fernando Beltrán (39′) and Ronaldo Cisneros (79′), while Unai Bilbao (46′) scored for San Luis.
The rojiblanco team arrived in the vicinity of the Akron Stadium and was received by the support of the fans who surrendered to them with songs and cheers.
Among the curious thing about this game, was that the southern head was full of children, who are part of the Jorge Vergara Foundation. Applause!
The soccer players Ricardo Marín and Yael Padilla made their debut on the field of the Akron Stadium, taking the applause from the respectable.
And just the Mexican Yael Padilla opened the scoring in Akron. At barely 17 years old, he begins to show that he is a boy with projection and that he can achieve great things in the near future.
In two games played, he already has two scores. Great gamer!
At minute 37′, rookie Yael Padilla scored the first of the afternoon, however, just two minutes later, Fernando ‘Nene’ Beltrán appeared to score the second goal, bringing the San Luis team up early.
When the game was seconds away from halftime, defender Antonio Briseño lost his mind and gave the rival striker a push inside the area. The whistler did not hesitate to signal the maximum penalty and admonished the ‘Chicken’.
Unai Bilbao charged correctly and deceived ‘Wacho’ to make it 2-1.
The last nail in the coffin was put by striker Ronaldo Cisneros, who found a ball on the outskirts of the area to take a powerful low shot and placed to put the third.
