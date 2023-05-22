The Chivas team became the second finalist of the Clausura 2023 by eliminating América by a score of 3-2 on aggregate at the Azteca stadium.
The rojiblanco team achieved the unthinkable, and with goals from Ronaldo Cisneros (18′), Alan Mozo (34′) and Jesús Orozco, they sealed the game to get their pass to the grand final of Mexican soccer. For its part, América scored via Diego Valdés with a header.
Now, the team led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic will face the Tigres team in the grand final.
In the first half, the soccer player Jonathan Rodríguez was alone in front of the goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez, however, the ant put his foot on him, tripping and falling immediately, causing the fans to laugh.
Minutes before the start of the game, the play of lights on the Colossus of Santa Úrsula did not wait, and this caused the spectacle despite the rain.
At minute 18′, the soccer player Alejandro Zendejas made a mistake and lost the ball in a one-on-one against Roberto Alvarado. The ‘Louse’ advanced and served for Ronaldo Cisneros, who took advantage of a slip from Cáceres to shoot and make it 1-0. Was it foul?
The soccer player Diego Valdés took advantage of a good pass from the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo to win the mark against ‘Pocho’ Guzmán and score an accurate header beating Jiménez.
Álvaro Fidalgo went from being the hero to the villain. Just 5 minutes later, the Spaniard lost his mind and recklessly swept past Fernando Beltrán.
The whistler reviewed the play in VAR and did not hesitate to show the red card.
Forward Ronaldo Cisneros had converted the second goal that brought Chivas closer to the scoreboard, however, the whistler again leaned on the VAR and determined that there was a foul seconds before the score.
In a set piece, the Chivas took advantage of a poor marking by América, so that Alan Mozo was left alone on the outskirts of the area and took a low shot, beating Malagón and putting the night 2-1.
The player Jesús Orozco scored the goal with which Chivas eliminated América. The footballer finished off after a good pass from Fernando Beltrán, who was one of the most dangerous of the match.
That was how the whistling Víctor Alonso Cáceres blew the final whistle, causing the Chivas fans to explode, who will live one more final after 6 years.
